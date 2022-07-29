Podcast: How far are the Sixers now from the top teams in the East?

It’s an international edition of the Talking About Podcast, as Tom West joins Sean for a listener question episode. How far away are the Sixers from the Celtics/Bucks tier in the East? What will the forward rotation look like this season with the new additions? What’s the outlook on Tobias Harris’ future with the team? What should be the closing lineup? Is there any value in bringing in a veteran center for yet another season? They hash out those questions and more.

