Report: Sixers’ executive Vince Rozman hired by Thunder

The Sixers’ scouting department has done an excellent job of finding talent late in the draft in recent years. From taking bigs like Charles Bassey and current rotation-level player Paul Reed late in the second round, to Isaiah Joe with the 49th pick in 2020 and — first and foremost — young star Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick, they’ve consistently found real talents with upside. Talents who often should have been taken far higher than the position they were actually drafted in.

The Sixers’ Vice President of Scouting/Assistant GM Vince Rozman has played a crucial role in identifying the best prospects available and making these picks. But now, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has reported, Rozman has been hired by the Oklahoma City Thunder and will join their scouting department.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hiring Philadelphia 76ers executive Vince Rozman in scouting as VP of Identification and Intelligence, sources tell ESPN. Rozman worked his way up in Philadelphia from intern to a VP role over 15-plus years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2022

Rozman first got started with the Sixers’ front office as an intern in 2006, and worked all the way up to the team’s scouting department before achieving Assistant General Manager status in 2021. He’s been an important figure behind the scenes, and will certainly be missed.

Sam Presti has been hoarding draft picks in recent years, giving the Thunder and now Rozman tons of selections to utilize both through trades and well-scouted picks of their own. Rozman will be in an exciting spot now as OKC looks to expand and develop its intriguing young core, aided by the addition of Chet Holmgren in this year’s draft.

Good luck to Vince in Oklahoma City. He did a great job in Philly, and hopefully he gets to enjoy making some more standout draft picks with the Thunder.