Podcast- The Gastroenteritis Blues: (132) Harden agrees to contract and hangs with Embiid, Sixers angle for Center City move

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Dan and Steve discuss the news of the week: James Harden has (finally) reportedly agreed to his contract terms with the Sixers. The guys discuss why it might’ve taken this long and how they feel about the terms. They also talk about Harden once again hanging out socially with Joel Embiid and the organization’s plans to build a new arena downtown in 2031.

Plus: thoughts on the player vs. media spat that went down in the Phillies’ clubhouse, the Most Likely game with Drew and Bachelorette talk.

