Podcast: The Harden Deal is Official and New Downtown Arena(?)

This week, Sean Kennedy is rejoined by now-Liberty Ballers staff writer Bryan Toporek in the wake of James Harden officially agreeing to a two-year, $68.4 million deal. They discuss what Harden taking a $14 million-plus paycut this offseason allowed the team to do, what moves might still be on the horizon, and predict how the end of the roster might shake out by the start of the season.

Then, they cover the new downtown arena proposal that was announced Thursday morning. Who stands to benefit or lose out on the proposed site? Will the 2023 title team return for the unveiling ceremony?

