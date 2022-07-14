 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Podcast: Recapping Sixers Summer League performance

Noah Levick of NBC Sports joins Paul to discuss Philly’s offseason, Summer League performance and more.

By SB Nation NBA News
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network, LB Community Producer Paul Hudrick is joined by NBC Sports Philadelphia Sixers Insider Noah Levick.

Paul and Noah go over the Sixers’ performance in the Utah and Vegas Summer League, give their thoughts on the team’s offseason, and look ahead to see what else Daryl Morey and company have up their sleeve this offseason – or perhaps into the trade deadline. Paul and Noah also get into:

-Isaiah Joe and Michael Foster Jr. making impressions during Summer League

-How did the Sixers do this offseason?-What the Sixers are getting in De’Anthony Melton

-Is P.J. Tucker a viable option as a backup five?

-Can Danuel House find consistency in Philly?

-Is there a hole the Sixers have yet to fill on their roster?

-Could a potential Donovan Mitchell trade affect the Sixers?

-Who is a better fit: Patrick Beverley or Jordan Clarkson?

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...