Summer Sixers pick up first win in Vegas

The Summer Sixers picked up their first win of the 2022 Vegas Summer League, knocking off the Heat, 75-71, in an offensively challenged game, even for summer league standards. If you sat through an entire summer league game in which the only Sixers first-round pick of the last two years sat out, and a significant part of the broadcast was dedicated to JJ Redick’s bromance with Jimmy Butler, then you are a trooper.

Here are some thoughts on the Sixers who did play tonight.

Malik Ellison’s play stood out tonight, especially in the second half. Firstly, he passes the Charlie Brown Jr. eye test of having bouncy athleticism, fun hair, and an unorthodox jumper. He showed good instincts for rebounding and cutting to the basket for a guy who is only 6-foot-6. Despite not being able to complete the poster on former Sixer/Blue Coat, Ellison finished with 12 points, 10 boards and two blocks.

Malik Ellison left the rim shaking pic.twitter.com/GYFgOk23S4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2022

Michael Foster Jr. had an impressive game with nine points, five rebounds, and a block. Like Ellison, his athleticism is what has made him fun to watch. It will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity with the Blue Coats this season after signing an Exhibit 10 contract.

Oh yeah! Michael Foster with the throwdown pic.twitter.com/4hTjmakswW — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2022

Another mixed bag of a game from Trevelin Queen, but his flashes continue to be very enticing. He moves pretty well off the ball, and he went 3 of 8 from downtown. He has extremely active hands on the defensive end, which can create a lot of deflections and turnovers. He has a tendency to be a little fast and reckless, but overall he looks like a solid 15th man on an NBA roster.