Joel Embiid obtains French nationality

Back in May, we heard that Joel Embiid had initiated administrative procedures to obtain French nationality to be able to play for the French national team.

Well, fast forward and things have gone according to plan for Embiid. L’Équipe has now reported that the procedure for Embiid to receive his French nationality status was validated on July 5.

L’Équipe also added the following in their report:

So far, the French Federation (FFBB) and the staff of the France team had commented little on the situation, awaiting the end of the process and a formalization. The player, through his entourage, had made it known that the procedure had been initiated at the request of the Federation. The passport is now in his pocket.

FIBA even made it official today, too.

Joel Embiid has officially obtained a French passport!



How long until Vincent Collet is on the phone ahead of #EuroBasket? pic.twitter.com/c1TNAP1gMu — FIBA (@FIBA) July 13, 2022

FIBA allows one naturalized player per team in international play and France currently doesn’t have one, which leaves a spot open for Embiid, who has family in France.

Now that Embiid can officially represent France, it seems like it’s just a matter of time to find out when he’ll make his debut. Even if we’re waiting a while, it would be exciting to see him take to the court in international play at the 2024 Olympics — which, rather fittingly, will be hosted by France in Paris.

With Embiid and Rudy Gobert as an absolutely dominant center rotation, other NBA vets like Evan Fournier, and 18-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama (the target of any tanking team lucky enough to land him in next year’s NBA draft), France has a ton of potential moving forward over the next few years.