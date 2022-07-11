Sixers sign Michael Foster Jr. on Exhibit 10 deal

On Sunday, the Sixers announced the signing of Michael Foster Jr., who is joining the team on an Exhibit 10 deal, a source has confirmed to Liberty Ballers. Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia was first to report the news.

An Exhibit 10 deal is essentially a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract. With the Sixers’ two-way contract spots currently taken up by Julian Champagnie and Charlie Brown Jr., Foster Jr. being on an Exhibit 10 means he can show what he can do in Summer League and then spend time in the G League with the Blue Coats.

If the Sixers decide they want to change their two-way options, they can convert Foster Jr.’s Exhibit 10 to a two-way contract before the start of next regular season.

Foster Jr.’s game still needs work, but he’s shown some encouraging flashes in Summer League so far with his athleticism, finishing, and timing as a shot blocker.

Michael Foster Jr. is playing lockdown defense around the rim



He's got 3 blocks so far on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/6BWtcQRNn3 — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2022

The young big man spent last season with the G League Ignite, averaging 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over 25 games.

With Paul Reed and Charles Bassey currently in place as the Sixers’ main backup centers behind Joel Embiid (in addition to some small-ball minutes from P.J. Tucker) Foster Jr. will have a good opportunity to take on a large role with the Blue Coats, showcase his talents, and ideally polish his game.