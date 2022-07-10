Summer Sixers Game Thread vs. Nets

After the Sixers lost 97-77 against the Raptors to begin their run at Las Vegas Summer League, they’re back in action on Sunday afternoon to face the Nets.

Isaiah Joe has been the standout player for Philly over the last two games. He came alive in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City before hitting the game-winning triple to close the Salt Lake City Summer League, and impressed yet again on Saturday against Toronto. He scored 24 points (including 15 in the third quarter alone) and shot 7-of-9 from three. Along with more sound defense and some encouraging ball-handling and passing, it was an excellent performance from Joe.

As for the Nets, nothing else really matters for them right now besides what happens with Kevin Durant’s trade request. For now, movement on that front seems to have stalled somewhat as the Nets evaluate trade options (and understandably seek a massive return) for Durant, as well as Kyrie Irving.

That said, Brooklyn still has some interesting young talent competing in Summer League. Cam Thomas is set to be their leading scorer. He averaged 17.6 minutes in 67 appearances in his rookie year last season, scoring 8.5 points a night with some eye-catching scoring flashes. He particularly showed off his shot-creating, shooting upside in February, when he averaged 21.4 points over an eight-game stretch. In the Nets’ last Summer League outing against the Bucks, Thomas went off for 31 points.

Another player to watch is 21-year-old, promising 3-and-D wing Kessler Edwards, who just re-signed with the Nets on a two-year deal.

Day’Ron Sharpe, who played in 32 games and averaged 12.2 minutes a night for the Nets last season, has manned the center spot for them in Summer League and will be the main matchup for Paul Reed and Charles Bassey to deal with.

If Isaiah Joe can keep this strong run of play going, can the Summer Sixers bounce back against Brooklyn?

Game Info

Who: (Summer) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (Summer) Brooklyn Nets

When: 3:30 pm ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: NBA TV

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers