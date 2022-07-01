Podcast: Sixers add significant pieces in NBA free agency

We are in the full throes of free agency. Sean Kennedy and Dave Early hash out the Sixers’ P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. signings while also giving a hardy tip of the cap to James Harden for opting out and accepting less money this year to make those possible.

The team appears to be much better positioned than last season, but how much will that improvement matter in the landscape of Kevin Durant leaving Brooklyn to possibly join another superteam or with Boston adding Malcolm Brogdon to an already stacked rotation?

Sean and Dave also dive into the partially guaranteed deal for Trevelin Queen and which guys they’re looking forward to watching in Summer League action next week now that the Sixers have shared their roster for the annual showcase.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts