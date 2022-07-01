SB Nation Reacts: Sixers fans optimistic free agency can lift team to title contention

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

On Thursday’s initial day of NBA free agency negotiations, the Sixers agreed to deals with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, a pair of wings with experience playing for excellent teams. They also agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with Trevelin Queen, the 2021-22 G League MVP.

Both Tucker and House have previously played under Philadelphia basketball of operations Daryl Morey and alongside star guard James Harden, who is currently a free agent but widely expected to re-sign with the Sixers.

According to a recent survey, the majority of fans believe Philadelphia will do enough during this free agency period to vault itself from second-round exit to genuine title contender.

Thus far, Philadelphia has done well in the offseason to address its need for guard and wing depth. Of course, retaining Harden is the most important domino, though it seems overwhelmingly likely he’s back on a short-team deal soon and he’s expected to meet with the team this weekend.

A move or two more to bolster the roster is probably necessary to truly enter the championship-caliber realm. Which version of Harden — superstar, All-NBA or All-Star — arrives next season is also a critical development. Regardless, Philadelphia’s initial couple moves this week should prove beneficial moving forward.

