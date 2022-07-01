Sixers announce 2022 Summer League roster

While free agency is in full swing, (some version of) the Sixers are set to take the court in just four days in Salt Lake City. This morning, Philadelphia announced the roster they will be sending to both the Salt Lake City Summer League (July 5-7) and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (July 7-17). It’s not too shabby:

Of course, the Sixers did not draft any rookies this season, trading away the 23rd overall pick with Danny Green to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton. However, undrafted rookie Julian Champagnie is on the squad, along with fellow two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. All three 2021 draft picks, Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev, and Charles Bassey will make the trip. Springer and Bassey spent the majority of their time last season in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats, while Petrusev played for Euroleague Champion Anadolu Efes. Free agent signing Trevelin Queen will be trying to show his contract should be fully guaranteed this season beyond $300 thousand, while young guys like Cassius Winston and former Sixers two-way player Grant Riller will be trying to find a home in the league.

The most surprising names on this list are likely 2020 second-round picks Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed. Third-year players participating in Summer League is generally not considered a good sign. Joe struggled to find a consistent place in Doc Rivers’ rotation last season, playing just 11.1 minutes per game across 55 contests. In that admittedly small sample, his three-point shooting fell back to just 33.3 percent. Is this simply a case of “getting some work” or is this summer one of Joe’s last chances to prove he’s not just another face in the crowd?

BBall Paul is a more curious case, as he had emerged as the team’s backup center last postseason. One would expect him to be the frontrunner ahead of Bassey to maintain that spot heading into next season. Reed has also already proven he’s “too good” for Summer League:

76ers PAUL REED had one of the best Summer League stat lines ever:



27 PTS

20 REB

4 AST

4 STL

4 BLK

2 3PT

64% FG

66% 3PT

100% FTpic.twitter.com/xZdFcmM015 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 16, 2021

Moreso than Joe, this is likely a case similar to Tyrese Maxey last year (albeit Maxey was then a second-year player) of Reed getting some run in a few games and then sitting out the rest. Regardless, I’m excited to see BBall Paul’s new stratospheric vertical:

Measured my vertical today I started at 28 inches im now at 34 inches just gone keep working till I hit 50 — Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) June 29, 2022

Depending on how much everyone plays, it should be a strong group for the Summer Sixers capable of competing for a Summer League title. Anyone else on the roster you’re looking to keep an eye on? Discuss in the comments. The action will first get underway in Salt Lake City on July 5 against Memphis.