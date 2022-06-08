NBA Finals Game 3 - Open Thread

The Celtics and Warriors are tied at 1-1 as the NBA Finals move to Boston for Game 3.

The series couldn’t have taken a much sharper swing in Game 2 after the Celtics stole the opener on the road. The Warriors only held a 52-50 lead at halftime of Game 2, but in typical fashion their best play came in the third quarter. They exploded to win the period 35-14, taking the game well out of the Celtics’ reach before winning in commanding fashion, 107-88.

The Celtics shot well from three, going 15-of-37 (40.5 percent) from beyond the arc, but had serious struggles getting to and finishing at the rim. Their stars weren’t at their best, and the team’s supporting cast also failed to provide much scoring. Jayson Tatum hit six triples and led the Celtics with 28 points, but he only shot 2-of-10 inside the arc and had some ill-advised passing reads and forced isolation attempts. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown had a hard time getting to the basket and shot just 5-of-17. Along with 18 turnovers as a team, due to some poor passing decisions and the Warriors’ focused defense, the Celtics couldn’t keep up.

Draymond Green in particular was sensational as the leader of Golden State’s defense in Game 2. From his interior rotations and communication, to his switches and drive/shot contests at the perimeter, he was dominant. He also took on more of the Jaylen Brown assignment and did a stellar job of shutting off Brown’s attempts to drive. With Steph Curry scoring 29 points to lead the offense, the Warriors did all they needed to tie the series.

As we look ahead to Game 3, it’ll be interesting to see what adjustments come next in this tactical series. Will any defensive assignments change? Can the Celtics make any offensive tweaks to increase their number of scores at the rim? Will Tatum, Brown and the Celtics’ shooters bounce back?

Enjoy following along in the comments as we watch what should be another fun game.

