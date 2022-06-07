Sixers President of Business Operations Chris Heck steps down

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that President of Business Operations Chris Heck is stepping down, pursuing new professional opportunities.

Heck served in this role since 2017, after arriving back in 2013 alongside former executive Scott O’Neil. He oversaw the induction of the new Training Complex in Camden and the rebrand of the Sixers’ G League Affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Heck released a statement in a PR release from the team:

“I want to thank the leadership of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment for this incredible professional opportunity to lead one of the most important brands in professional sports,” Heck said. “The last nine years have been the most rewarding and challenging of my professional career. Alongside some amazing colleagues, we filled our stands with passionate fans, created memories for a lifetime, and earned the support and loyalty of dozens of world-class partners. Thank you to our tremendously talented marketing, sales, and sponsorship staff at the Sixers - you are the best in the business. And most importantly, thank you to the fans of Philadelphia, you truly are the best in the world.”

While Heck left his imprint on the Sixers in multiple ways, most fans will recognize him as the ‘#OnBrand’ guy on Twitter, who would tease new Sixers merch and equipment. That includes the countless off-white uniforms, the grey Creed promo uniforms, the ‘New Philadelphia’ black city uniforms, and most recently, the Spectrum uniforms. Sixers uniforms have long been a topic of debate, but it’s nice to see Heck ending on a positive note with the best jerseys to date.

Now, can we please get the 2001 throwbacks?