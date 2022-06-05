Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (125) The Sixers will be drafting & please do not relitigate the Al Horford experience

On tonight’s episode, the Gastro Gang is back in full force and Dan, Emily and Steve discuss the Sixers officially having the 23rd overall pick in this year’s NBA draft. Do they predict the team to select and keep a draftee or to pick a player and then trade him elsewhere? Will that player have a parent who works for the team?

They also discuss the news of the day: Utah Jazz longtime head coach Quin Snyder stepped down. Will the Sixers now fire Doc Rivers and hire him instead? Probably not. But still fun to dream.

Then, finally they talk about the NBA Finals, and how the Sixers have been tangentially brought up in recent days as one-time Sixer Al Horford had a tremendous Game 1 for the Boston Celtics. Was Horford really all that bad in Philly? Did the Sixers make a mistake moving off of him after one season?

