Sixers to sign Trevelin Queen on non-guaranteed, two-year deal

Shortly after agreeing to deals with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House to kick off 2022 NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers are in line to add a third player: Trevelin Queen. The contract is non-guaranteed and has a partial guarantee in year one, a source told Liberty Ballers. The contract is worth up to $3.3 million across two seasons, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

This past season, Queen won G League MVP with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 19 regular-season games, the 25-year-old averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.0 blocks on 60.3 percent true shooting (.465/.325/.750 split).

Queen spent the past two years with the Vipers and appeared in 10 games with the Houston Rockets in 2021-22, where he averaged 4.3 points and 1.6 rebounds. Prior to the G League and NBA, he spent two years at New Mexico State, earning All-WAC and WAC Tournament MVP honors in 2019-20. He went undrafted during the 2020 NBA Draft.