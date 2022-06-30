Source: Sixers signing Danuel House Jr. to two-year contract

A wave of deals were announced as soon as 2022 NBA free agency began, including the Sixers making their main acquisition of landing PJ Tucker on a three-year, $33 million deal. They quickly followed this up with another deal by agreeing to sign Danuel House Jr., a source confirmed to Liberty Ballers. Shams Charania reported the news first.

Source confirms the agreements with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. Sixers wanted to add depth on the wing as well as physicality and versatility. They did just that. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) June 30, 2022

Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reported shortly after that the Sixers are signing House using their bi-annual exception. Which, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed, equates to $8.5 million over the two years.

Finding wing depth was the Sixers’ biggest need heading into free agency, and signing House helps them address that. House obviously has history with both Daryl Morey and James Harden from his Rockets days, and most recently played rather well to close last season with the Jazz. At 6-foot-6, House brings some extra size and athleticism with solid defensive ability. He can switch across forwards and some guards, plus he brings enough shooting to spot up around his new star teammates (he’s shot 36.6 percent from three for his career on 6.3 attempts per 36 minutes).

The Sixers have had more financial flexibility to upgrade in free agency thanks to Harden opting out and taking a pay cut, which has allowed them to access the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception (to sign Tucker) and bi-annual exception.

Using the bi-annual exception at just over $4 million per year for House, rather than a minimum contract, seems like quite a lot to pay. But it’s also possible that other wings who could have been on the Sixers’ radar were more expensive to acquire. As other deals are made around the league, we’ll soon see how much similar players receive.

Overall, the Sixers have clearly strengthened their roster and addressed some areas of weakness to start free agency. Now, we wait and see what moves follow.