Former Sixers head coach Brett Brown returning to NBA, rejoins Spurs as assistant

After two years away from the NBA, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is returning to the league as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

From 2007-13, Brown spent six seasons on the bench for the Spurs alongside Gregg Popovich before being hired by Philadelphia in 2013. Even prior to his promotion as an assistant in San Antonio, he worked for the organization as a member of its basketball operations (2003-07) and player development departments (1998-1999).

During his seven-year Sixers tenure, Brown helped lead Philadelphia to three consecutive playoff appearances between 2018 and 2020, including two series wins. The Sixers amassed a 221-344 record and enjoyed their first two 50-win seasons since 2000-01 under Brown’s tutelage.

Brown rejoins a Spurs organization in a much different place than when he departed in 2013 on the heels of a Game 7 Finals loss. Since dealing DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray over the past 11 months, San Antonio seems primed to pivot to a rebuild.

Of course, Brown is no stranger to a rebuilding phase, given his experience with The Process Era Sixers. At some point, he’ll probably emerge again as a candidate for head coaching gigs around the Association.