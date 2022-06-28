SB Nation Reacts poll: Will the Sixers do enough in free agency to be considered title contenders?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

The Sixers’ offseason got off to a decent start with the draft night trade that brought them De’Anthony Melton and sent the 23rd overall pick and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, plenty of rumors are swirling about the possibility of the team signing P.J. Tucker to add some much-needed toughness and playoff experience. There are even rumblings of James Harden opting out of his deal to facilitate the signing of Tucker.

With Melton in tow and Tucker possibly following him, will Daryl Morey and company be able to do enough in free agency to push the Sixers past the second round and perhaps make them title contenders? Weigh in on our latest SB Nation reacts poll below:

