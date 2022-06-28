Podcast: Is Melton a closer or backup? Ways to land Tucker? Was Embiid frustrated with Harden? Rubin sells

Rich Hofmann of The Athletic joins Dave Early on the podcast to talk about the biggest Sixers offseason stories.

Earlier Tuesday, we learned that the team would pick up Shake Milton’s option. Per our Tom West:

“This news comes as no surprise: Shake Milton is staying put in Philadelphia as the Sixers have exercised his team option for next season, a source has confirmed to Liberty Ballers. This update was first mentioned by Keith Smith. It’s always made complete sense for the Sixers to exercise Milton’s team option for next season. With him owed just $1.99 million in salary for 2022-23, they won’t be finding an upgrade on the free agent market for a better price than that.”

Keeping our eye on the latest news, we talked to Rich who shared his insights on:

De’Anthony Melton’ strengths and weaknesses and whether or not he’s more of a closer, replacing Danny Green as wing, or a reserve guard.

Will Melton’s game test our neuroses as fans? Loving a “dog” but being frustrated by a streaky shooter with occasional dribbling issues?

Where will Melton spot up? Above the break or corners?

Team picking up Shake Milton’s option and implications for players like Matisse Thybulle or Furkan Korkmaz if any?

the three ways the team can try to get Miami’s P.J. Tucker, via salary dumps, Tobias Harris trades (Steve Lipman cooked a few up) or Harden himself opting out and restructuring

Unpacking Joel Embiid’s exit interviews, was he frustrated with Daryl Morey or James Harden?

Plenty more in here, don’t miss Rich’s elite, insider analysis.

