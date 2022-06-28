Sixers and NBA free agency tracker

Later this week, on Thursday at 6 p.m. EST, the 2022 NBA free agency period will kick off. Although the Philadelphia 76ers are not ripe with financial freedom, they surely intend to use this opportunity as a means to bolster the roster to true contender levels. Reported interest of potential targets, notably P.J. Tucker at this point, are already emerging.

If James Harden opts in, they don’t have any true free agents themselves from last year’s team. However, on this post, we’ll be sure to continually update everyone about trade rumors involving the Sixers, any signings they agree to, the looming Harden situation and any relevant league-wide happenings.

James Harden

The prevailing sentiment for weeks, led by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, has been that Harden will exercise his $47 million player option for 2022-23 and sign a two-year extension. Yet on Monday, Marc Stein mentioned the possibility Harden declines the option, signs a new three-year deal at a price point below the max with the Sixers and brings them some added financial flexibility.

PJ Tucker

The veteran wing declined his $7.4 million player option for 2022-23 and will enter free agency later this week. Various sources, including Stein and Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, have linked Philadelphia as his primary suitor, likely on a three-year, $30 million contract.

Sixers trade rumors

Matisse Thybulle

No concrete trade has been mentioned as it pertains to Philadelphia moving Thybulle. For weeks, he was listed as someone who could be packaged alongside the No. 23 pick and Danny Green. Obviously, that did not materialize and Thybulle remains with the Sixers at this point. The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly have interest in the 25-year-old, though.

Tobias Harris

Similar to Thybulle, specifics of a trade involving Harris have not surfaced. While there’s been speculation Philadelphia may move Harris to open the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (~$10 million) and sign Tucker with it, reports indicate the Sixers would prioritize trades to offload various smaller contracts rather than Harris and his two-year, $77 million deal.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz, owed $10.3 million over the next two years, is among those players on smaller deals than Harris who could be dealt.

Shake Milton

Milton, due just under $2 million next season, joins Korkmaz as another candidate here.

Georges Niang

See above, with Korkmaz and Milton.

Eric Gordon

According to Pompey and Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic, the Sixers and Houston Rockets engaged on discussions around Gordon last week. That report went live shortly before Thursday’s NBA Draft, when Philadelphia landed De’Anthony Melton in exchange for the No. 23 pick and Danny Green. Despite that move, though, Pompey still reported the Sixers have interest in acquiring Gordon.

NBA free agency and trade rumors

Lakers fans are likely elated by this news ...

ESPN Sources: Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is planning to exercise his $47.1 million option to return to the franchise for the 2022-2023 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Former Villanova star Jalen Brunson appears to be headed for a big payday with the Knicks, per BR’s Jake Fischer.

“From everything I’ve heard, it really does sound like things have shifted, and he is more more likely than not to become a member of the Knicks as opposed to the Dallas Mavericks.”



- @JakeLFischer on Jalen Brunson signing with the Knicks pic.twitter.com/f6lcXngzcQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 28, 2022

We’re going live on @getcallin in 10 minutes with @BigWos.



Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson, Hawks, and more. Come make an account and ask us a question: https://t.co/Qyn7Obfi2P — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2022

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, John Wall and the Rockets have agreed to a buyout. Wall is expected to sign with the Clippers once the dust settles.

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall will secure a buyout with the Houston Rockets and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 28, 2022

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kyrie Irving will opt into his $37 million player option for 2022-23. There were reports he might decline it.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

