Report: Sixers adding Cassius Winston, Justin Smith to Summer League roster

With all the noise surrounding the NBA’s free agency and draft it’s tough to remember that Summer League is right around the corner. We’ve got our first news on some additional players the Sixers will be adding to their roster from HoopsRumors’ JD Shaw:

The Philadelphia 76ers are adding Cassius Winston and Justin Smith to their summer league roster, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Winston, 24, has spent time with the Wizards on a two-way contract, while Smith, 23, briefly played for the Raptors’ G League affiliate this past season. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 27, 2022

Cassius Winston will be a familiar name to most fans — he was floated around as a potential draftee back in 2020. After putting together a successful four years with Michigan State, he was drafted by the Washington Wizards with the 53rd pick. He’s been there since on a two-way deal, splitting time between the NBA and G League. Winston averaged 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 19.7 minutes per game with the Capital City Go-Go last season.

Justin Smith went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft after three years with Indiana and one with Arkansas — where his time overlapped with Isaiah Joe. After going undrafted, Smith signed with the Raptors’ G League affiliate, the Raptors 905. He appeared in 29 games with them, averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. For those unfamiliar with his game, he’s an undersized power forward at 6-foot-7.

These are just two names that’ll be featured on the Sixers’ Summer League squad. There’s also a good chance that Jaden Springer and Charles Bassey might also be featured. Here’s the upcoming Summer League schedule for those interested:

7/9: vs. Toronto Raptors @ 3:30 p.m. EST (NBA TV)

7/10: vs. Brooklyn Nets @ 3:30 p.m. EST (NBA TV)

7/13: vs. Miami Heat @ 9 p.m. EST (ESPNU)

7/15 vs. Denver Nuggets @ 6 p.m. EST (NBA TV)