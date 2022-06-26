Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (128) Sixers trade Green for Melton, get ready for FA as Tucker rumors swirl | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Dan and Emily discuss the Sixers draft night trade of Danny Green and the #23 overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard DeAnthony Melton. What did they think of the trade? What does Melton bring to the Sixers? Also, given the rumors about a potential Sixers/Rockets deal leading up to the draft, what do our hosts think about Eric Gordon as a trade target?

They also discuss the heavy rumors that PJ Tucker could be Philadelphia-bound when Free Agency opens this week, the contract he’s reportedly set to receive and what the Sixers will need to do in order to offer it to him, plus all the calamity going on in Brooklyn.

Finally, they talk about the departure of Michael Rubin before making a few predictions.

