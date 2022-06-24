Sixers sign Julian Champagnie to two-way deal

The big Sixers-related news on draft night was the team’s trade of the 23rd overall pick and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton. Then, with no additional picks in the cupboard, Josh Harris flew off into the night on his helicopter and Philadelphia stayed quiet throughout the remainder of the draft. However, Daryl Morey and the front office would make a transaction after all the picks were submitted, as first reported by Derek Bodner of The Daily Six, and later confirmed by Liberty Ballers sources:

The Sixers have signed Julian Champagnie to a two-way deal, per source. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 24, 2022

The 20-year-old Champagnie (he turns 21 next week) played three years at St. John’s, averaging 19.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks last season. The 6-foot-8 wing shot 34.8 percent from 3 across his collegiate career, attempting over 6 threes per game in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He was projected by some scouts as a mid-second round pick, but did not hear his name called on draft night. Julian’s twin brother Justin appeared in 36 games for the Toronto Raptors last season, while spending most of his time in the G League.

Aside from Champagnie, Charlie Brown Jr. is currently the other two-way player for the Sixers. I’d expect to see Champagnie with Philadelphia’s Summer League teams in Salt Lake City and/or Las Vegas next month. We’ll have more on Champagnie’s game in the coming days. Until then, enjoy some highlights of the newest Sixer: