Podcast: Discussing the Sixers trading for De’Anthony Melton, what he brings and next moves in free agency

After a whirlwind few days, we finally got our answer to what the Philadelphia 76ers would do with the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Daryl Morey packaged the 23rd pick — which ended up being David Roddy — along with veteran Danny Green in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies that sees the Sixers get back De’Anthony Melton.

The 24-year-old Melton put up 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while averaging 22 minutes per game with the Grizzlies last season. Melton is due $8.25 million for next season, and $8 million in 2023-24, per Spotrac.

To make the move work salary cap-wise, it’s expected that Memphis will guarantee Green’s $10 million salary for next season, despite the fact the veteran is dealing with a severe knee injury suffered against the Miami Heat in the second-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

The Danny Green $10M contract will need to become guaranteed to make the math work in this trade.



Green had a non-guaranteed contract for 2022-23 that was set to become fully protected on 7/1.



Barring a cap clearing move, Philly will have the $6.4M tax ML. https://t.co/P2eM7eynIM — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 24, 2022

Melton will give the Sixers such much-needed backcourt depth next season. He’s a better outside shooter than Mattise Thybulle, connecting on 36.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc during his four-year career. Although he likely won’t match Thybulle’s All-Defensive Team capabilities, Melton had a strong defensive performance in the NBA playoffs. He led the Grizzlies with a 99.2 defensive rating during the postseason.

The trade impacts the Sixers’ cap space going into free agency next week. As things stand, it looks like Philly will only be able to offer the taxpayer mid-level exception to veteran free agents. That amounts to roughly $6.4 million instead of the full $10.3 million non-taxpayer MLE that the Sixers have been rumored to use to try and sign veteran P.J. Tucker.

Morey can still make some moves to increase the Sixers’ flexibility heading into free agency. Thybulle is due $4.3 million for the 2022-23 campaign, while Philly could guard Furkan Korkmaz’s $5 million deal to carve out some additional cap space.

On the latest episode of Sixers Daily, I am joined by Dave Early and Jackson Frank to discuss the Melton deal, how it impacts Philly’s rotation and what it means for the Sixers heading into free agency. We also discuss the rest of the 2022 NBA Draft, some of the top picks, and the latest drama involving Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

