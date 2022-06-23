Source: Sixers trade 23rd overall pick, Danny Green to Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton

After much speculation, the Sixers ultimately did trade their first-round pick.

The team acquired guard De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the 23rd overall pick (David Roddy was selected) and Danny Green, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers.

Melton, a second-round pick out of USC by Daryl Morey in Houston in 2018, is entering his fifth NBA season. As a key reserve for Memphis, the 24-year-old averaged 10.8 points a game and shot 37.4 percent on 5.1 attempts from three a game last season. Melton is also regarded as a strong defender. He is under contract through the 2023-2024 season ($9.06M in 2022-23, $9.69M in 2023-24).

Green arrived on a draft night trade in 2020 and played a crucial role for a Sixers team that captured the East’s No. 1 seed. The veteran wing had an injury-riddled 2021-22 season which ended with a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee in Game 6 against the Heat. Green’s quick trigger from three (39.5 percent on 5.4 attempts) and veteran presence will be missed.

The Sixers do not own a second-round pick, but acquiring a rotation-caliber player makes this a strong draft night for Morey and company. For now, Matisse Thybulle and many of the other names thrown around in trade rumors remain on the roster.