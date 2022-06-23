 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Source: Sixers trade 23rd overall pick, Danny Green to Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton

After much trade speculation, the Sixers have reportedly traded the 23rd overall pick to the Grizzlies for guard De’Anthony Melton.

By Paul Hudrick
/ new
Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Three Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After much speculation, the Sixers ultimately did trade their first-round pick.

The team acquired guard De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the 23rd overall pick (David Roddy was selected) and Danny Green, a source confirms to Liberty Ballers.

Melton, a second-round pick out of USC by Daryl Morey in Houston in 2018, is entering his fifth NBA season. As a key reserve for Memphis, the 24-year-old averaged 10.8 points a game and shot 37.4 percent on 5.1 attempts from three a game last season. Melton is also regarded as a strong defender. He is under contract through the 2023-2024 season ($9.06M in 2022-23, $9.69M in 2023-24).

Green arrived on a draft night trade in 2020 and played a crucial role for a Sixers team that captured the East’s No. 1 seed. The veteran wing had an injury-riddled 2021-22 season which ended with a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee in Game 6 against the Heat. Green’s quick trigger from three (39.5 percent on 5.4 attempts) and veteran presence will be missed.

The Sixers do not own a second-round pick, but acquiring a rotation-caliber player makes this a strong draft night for Morey and company. For now, Matisse Thybulle and many of the other names thrown around in trade rumors remain on the roster.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...