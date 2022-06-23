 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Sixers ‘trying to acquire’ Eric Gordon, willing to involve Matisse Thybulle

This could be a three-team deal, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

By JacksonJFrank
Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

According to a report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia 76ers are aiming to acquire Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon in a three-team deal involving Matisse Thybulle. Pompey also said the Portland Trail Blazers are interested in Thybulle in a “straight-up deal.”

However, “Sixers president Daryl Morey wants to the Blazers to do a three-team deal in order to get Gordon, sources say,” Pompey tweeted.

In 57 games with Houston last season, the 33-year-old Gordon averaged 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 61.4 percent true shooting (.475/.412/.778 split). He is set to make $40.5 million over the final two years of his contract, which expires after the 2023-24 season. If Philadelphia lands Gordon, he’d be a welcomed third ball-handler and provide outside shooting with downhill scoring.

Alykhan Bijani, who covers the Rockets for The Athletic, confirmed Pompey’s report and called it “legit.”

“Rockets/Sixers been trying to create a three-team trade to make it possible,” he tweeted.

