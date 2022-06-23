SB Nation Reacts: Sixers fans seek 3-and-D wing with 23rd pick of 2022 NBA Draft

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Following weeks and weeks of speculation, scouting reports and rumors, Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft is finally here. Given the state of this Philadelphia team, one led by superstar Joel Embiid and short on considerable flexibility to upgrade the surrounding roster, this first-round pick looms large as an asset.

Many reports have risen about the Sixers dealing this pick, along with Matisse Thybulle and/or Danny Green, to land a rotation player. While that certainly may be the outcome this evening, the preference among Sixers fans in a recent survey is to draft a 3-and-D wing with this selection.

Of course, finding a plug-and-play, 3-and-D wing late in the first round is a lofty task. Most of the day one rotation options of that archetype tend to be off the board by that point. Regardless, though, that’s the wish among 48 percent of voters in this week’s poll. Shortly, we’ll know who among these three groups is happiest with Philadelphia’s decision — at least for tonight.

