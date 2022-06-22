Source: Thybulle, Green won’t be moved just to sign Tucker

With the NBA Draft a little over 24 hours away, there’s been plenty of speculation and rumors surrounding the Sixers.

Multiple reports have linked soon-to-be free-agent forward P.J. Tucker to the Sixers for a reunion with James Harden and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported the Sixers were looking to move Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick, among other assets.

The reality is just about everything is on the table for the Sixers — as long as they’re getting something of value in return that can help the team win.

The team’s interest in Tucker appears to be real. The financials do get a bit complicated when you consider the Sixers’ cap situation and the fact that Tucker is reportedly opting out of his $7.35 million player option with the Heat for the 2022-23 season. The notion that the Sixers could move Thybulle and/or Green just to create space to sign Tucker is not the case, per a source. The team still views Thybulle as a player with value, and, as Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice has reported previously, they will not be looking to give away the two-time All-Defensive Team player.

Regarding pick 23, a source says the Sixers are “not desperate” to move it. The team would feel comfortable making the pick and has a list of players they believe could help them. As a team outside the lottery, they have looked into seeing what they could get in exchange for that pick.

While there does appear to be legitimate smoke with Tucker, this isn’t a Tucker-or-bust situation for the Sixers. There are still several scenarios the team is exploring to improve its rotation and depth ahead of the draft and the start of free agency. And pieces like Thybulle, Green and pick 23 could still be in play. But don’t expect the team to dump any of those assets without gaining anything in return.

The bottom line here is that nothing really appears to be off the table in the Sixers’ quest to improve the roster around Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who sources have told Liberty Ballers is viewed as a franchise cornerstone and virtually untouchable.

Expect the noise and smoke to be more prevalent as we get closer to the start of the draft.