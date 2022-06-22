Sixers Reacts Survey: What should Sixers do with the 23rd overall pick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

The 2022 NBA Draft is nearly upon us and the Sixers own the 23rd overall pick.

There’s been a ton of noise about the possibility of Daryl Morey and company moving the pick in order to get veteran help. We’ve seen rumors that the Sixers have been gauging trade interest on several players. The team has been hush-hush on much of their pre-draft work, but a report surfaced recently that they did host a workout with G League Ignite’s Jaden Hardy, among others.

After coming up short in the second round four of the last five years, what should the Sixers do with the 23rd pick to help improve the team around Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LHTG8J/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.