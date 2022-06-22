2022 NBA Draft: Start time, draft order, more

Friends, the NBA draft is upon us once again. The Sixers are armed with 23rd overall pick after the Brooklyn Nets deferred their choice until next season’s draft, so Daryl Morey has some work to do this week.

Following yet another second-round exit, this time at the hands of Jimmy “Tobias Harris over me?” Butler and the Miami Heat, Morey faces a great many questions as to how he’s going to retool his rigid, unathletic roster into becoming a bonafide, legitimate contender by or during next season. Sure, we can count on yet another MVP-caliber year from Joel Embiid, more tremendous improvement from Tyrese Maxey, and hell, maybe even somewhat of a return to form after a summer of health for a should-be-returning James Harden, but the team features a whole lot of question marks following that trio.

Our friends at DraftKings currently have the Sixers tied for seventh-best odds to win the 2022-2023 NBA title at +1500, and tied for fourth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference crown at +700.

Suffice it to say, there’s work to be done.

Here are a few questions to keep in mind as the draft draws near:

Will they even make a pick?

This question has been bandied about a great deal in the media, with rumors swirling that the Sixers might be keen to trade whichever player they draft at 23 along with Danny Green’s $10 million salary, perhaps a Furkan Korkmaz or a Matisse Thybulle if things get spicy. The reasoning behind this is that the Sixers are trying to win a title, like, yesterday. So if they’re not in love with a prospect at 23, and they can offload the pick and some of their underperforming depth for a player they like more (especially a wing, please), this could make good sense.

If they do make the pick, who might they choose?

My colleagues at the site are better-versed on these fellas than me, but here are some names to watch heading into Thursday:

Tari Eason, F, LSU

Dalen Terry, G/F, Arizona

Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State

Jalen Williams, G/F, Santa Clara

Watch info

What: The 2022 NBA Draft

When: June 23, 2022, 8:00 pm ET,

Where: The Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Watch: ESPN, ABC

