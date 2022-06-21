Report: Sixers linked to Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker

We are just a few days away from the NBA Draft, one of the most active times for trades and rumors. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has the latest Sixers news, revolving around Houston’s Eric Gordon and free agent P.J. Tucker:

#Sixers news on Eric Gordon around the 30 second mark for those interested. pic.twitter.com/f6NGvzn6J4 — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) June 21, 2022

Windhorst linked the Sixers and Phoenix Suns as possible suitors for Eric Gordon. Gordon has two years left on his current deal; roughly $19.5 million for this coming season and a non-guaranteed $20.9 million in 2023-24. That’s a decent chunk of change to match in a potential trade, and it would require (guaranteeing) Danny Green’s salary, Furkan Korkmaz, and an additional salary — which could be the 23rd pick after a 30-day window post-signing.

The Sixers being linked to Eric Gordon is somewhat of a surprise. He’s a solid veteran, and can still produce. He would undoubtedly be their best player off the bench. Gordon can score and shoot the rock — he averaged 41.2 percent from three on 5.3 attempts last season. However, he is 33 years old and has had a spotty injury history. He can play small forward but is certainly undersized at a listed 6-foot-4.

Perhaps the limited playing time on a rebuilding Rockets team will do Eric Gordon some good long-term. He’s only played in 120 NBA games since the 2018-19 season. The Sixers simply need playable talent in the postseason, and Gordon has proven he can. Having an additional salary that isn’t a max or near-minimum would also be beneficial for future trades.

P.J. Tucker, on the other hand, is pretty self explanatory. Joel Embiid name dropped him as someone who he respects after the Sixers’ postseason exit. He just put up career numbers, and looks to cash in at the age of 37 years old. The Sixers desperately need two-way talent, and Tucker is the epitome of that.

These are just the first few players that have been linked to the Sixers, and there’s bound to be more. Expect rumors to heat up as we inch closer to Thursday’s NBA Draft.