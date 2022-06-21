Podcast: Which free agents are ideal targets for Sixers?

There’s no OFFICIAL start day yet for the start of the 2022 NBA Free Agency period, but that doesn’t mean we here at Liberty Ballers are not speculating. We’re constantly speculating about something. It’s in our nature.

On today’s Out of Site Podcast, Jackson Frank joins host Adio Royster to chat about some of the players entering free agency that were highlighted by Jackson in various pieces on the site, including the Martin twins, Gary Payton II, and most recently, P.J. Tucker. Are any of these players realistically ‘getable,’ and what impact could they have?

In the second half of the pod, Adio and Jackson speak on a report by Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that James Harden may accept a shorter deal — much to Adio and Jackson’s hesitancy to believe. Would Harden take a lesser deal if it puts a ring on his finger? That will be a significant focal point leading to the June 29 deadline for him to opt in.

