 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: P.J. Tucker to opt out of $7.4 million player option, enter free agency this summer

The veteran swingman will assuredly have some suitors.

By JacksonJFrank
/ new
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, forward P.J. Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for 2022-23. Charania tweeted “several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker,” who enjoyed a stellar season with the Miami Heat.

Tucker was an essential part of Miami’s run to the brink of the NBA Finals. Defensively, he provided versatility at the point-of-attack and significant help on drives, particularly around the nail. Offensively, he shot over 45 percent beyond the arc during the regular season and playoffs, while also adding contributions as a cutter and roll man.

Bryan Toporek of Forbes Sports and Bleacher Report noted that the Heat own non-Bird Rights on Tucker, so they can offer him a deal worth $8.4 million. As for how the Philadelphia 76ers could potentially entice him, given the presumptive appeal he has among Sixers fans and logical fit, Toporek explained their path to any chance of signing him.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...