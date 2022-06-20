Report: Sixers work out G League’s Jaden Hardy, Baylor’s Kendall Brown on Monday, among others

The Philadelphia 76ers’ pre-draft process has been fairly quiet as it pertains to actual prospects the organization might carry interest in. Much of the reports and rumors have centered on the Sixers packaging their No. 23 pick to find an immediate upgrade via trade.

On Monday afternoon, though, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Philadelphia hosted a six-player workout. Among those brought to Camden for the workout included G League Ignite’s Jaden Hardy, St. Joe’s Jordan Hall and Baylor’s Kendall Brown.

Per Pompey, the team also met with Delaware guard Kevin Anderson, Alabama guard Keon Ellis, and UNLV shooting guard Bryce Hamilton.

I will not pretend to be well-versed in this year’s crop of prospects. However, my understanding from others’ scouting reports and descriptions of Hardy is he’s an adept and crafty off-ball scorer who spaces the floor well. Hall, meanwhile, is a 6-foot-8 ball-handler who can pass out of the pick-and-roll and shot 36 percent from deep on high, versatile volume. Brown is a good defender and shrewd cutter whose long ball needs refining.

At Liberty Ballers, we’ve done in-depth breakdowns of Hardy and Brown. Last week, Hardy was a frequent Sixers target across mock drafts, so there may be some legitimate interest and potential for a pairing from both parties here.