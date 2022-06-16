5 things to buy for a Sixers fan

Being a Sixers fan feels like a full-time job. There are items out there that can make the stress surrounding the Sixers just a little bit easier, however. We complied a list of five items every Sixers fan needs to get through the year:

I. Trends International 76ers Wall Poster Print

This poster is the perfect finish to any man-cave. The best part is that the surrounding trim is completely customizable — you can choose between black, bronze, barnwood, gold, mahogany, silver, or white. You’ll find more options with this poster than on the Sixers bench! These posters use high-resolution artwork and are printed on premium paper, providing a high-quality look and feel.

2. Stainless Steel Tumbler

Sixers games have become a free throw contest, for better or worse. Long game times mean that your favorite beverage can cool off/get warm fast. Avoid this problem with this 76ers branded stainless steel tumbler. Cold beverages can last up to 24 hours, while hot ones can keep warm for up to 8 hours. This tumbler utilizes double-wall vacuum insulation and is copper lined — meaning it won’t leak on you. My favorite part: It’s dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe.

3. NBA City Chrome Double Rung Neon Clock

There’s no better way to keep track of time than with this double rung neon clock. It’s equipped with two neon rings: one accent colored neon ring, and a white ring on the interior to light up the clockface. It feature’s high-quality construction with a chrome finished resign housing and high-grade glass.

4. 76ers Stainless Steel License Plate Frame

Rep the Sixers on the go! This license plate frame features stainless steel construction along with a fresh design. For those who don’t know, stainless steal is resistant to water and rust. You might not be able to count on the Sixers on a nightly basis, but you can count on this license plate frame!

5. Sleep Squad Iverson Plush Jersey Blanket

New Philadelphia might be unwilling to bring back the Iverson-era jerseys, but Target is! Bring back one of their best jerseys with this Allen Iverson-themed plush blanket. The great style doesn’t sacrifice in comfort either. It’s made with 100 percent polyester and is machine washable. You can now curl up into a ball comfortably after a bad Sixers loss.

To the disappointment of many, a new coach or an athletic wing is nowhere to be found on our list. Being a Sixers fan is hard, so treat yourself to these five items to make the upcoming Sixers season just a bit more bearable.

