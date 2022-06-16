2022 NBA Finals Game 6 - Open Thread

This NBA Finals has experienced more twists and turns than a Six Flags coaster. The Boston Celtics have often looked like the superior team, and back when they were leading the series 2-1 with home court advantage gained, appeared poised to complete a championship run. However, Steph Curry had a vintage 43-point explosion in Game 4. Then, Boston dodged a bullet in Game 5, with Curry having an off game, not even hitting a three-pointer. But the Celtics did all they could to beat themselves, committing 18 turnovers to Golden State’s six, and shooting just 21-of-31 from the foul line (67.7 percent). A career narrative-shifting performance from Andrew Wiggins (26 points, 13 rebounds, excellent defense) propelled the Warriors to the 104-94 victory, and they’re now one win away from their fourth title in eight years. Light years ahead, indeed.

Still, we shouldn’t crown the Warriors just yet. Until Game 5, the Celtics hadn’t lost back-to-back games in the playoffs. They’re been at their best with their backs against the wall a bit. Boston is home tonight and everything about this series has screamed seven games. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see the Celtics clean things up on their end and look like the better side once again to force a Game 7.

You never know, though. Anything can happen in one game, and Golden State now has two shots to close things out. If the Warriors do go on to win this series, Steph Curry looks poised to grab his first Finals MVP. It would be a fitting feather in the cap for the man who has defined this era of Golden State basketball dominance, but has yet to grab this particular award, with Andre Iguodala winning in 2015, and Kevin Durant receiving the honor in 2017 and 2018. Another ring and a Finals MVP award in the mix and those “Best Point Guard Ever” conversations become that much more interesting.

It should be another fun one tonight. Will Curry, Wiggins, and the rest of the Warriors be able to weather the storm at the Garden and host an award ceremony in enemy territory? Can Jayson Tatum overcome the lingering shoulder injury that may be contributing to some scoring struggles to help extend his team’s season another game? Tune in to find out if the 2021-22 NBA season ends tonight or if we have one more occasion to watch with a Game 7 Sunday night. And, of course, follow along with all of the action in the comments.

Game Info

Who: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

When: 9:00 pm ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Watch: ABC

