Report: Jazz to interview Sam Cassell for head coaching job

Sam Cassell has been a valued part of the Sixers’ coaching staff ever since he joined the team with Doc Rivers in 2020. Teams around the NBA have had interest in Cassell as a head coach candidate for years, and that now includes the Jazz this summer.

Now that Quin Snyder has left the team, Shams Charania has reported that Utah will be interviewing Cassell for their head coaching job.

The Utah Jazz are interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for their open head coaching job, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Cassell was part of the 2008 champion Celtics, constructed by now-Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and has been an assistant coach since 2009. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2022

For all the criticism Doc Rivers has received as head coach of the Sixers, one thing that can’t really be argued with is his recruiting of a quality coaching staff. With assistant coaches like Dan Burke, Dave Joerger and Cassell, Rivers has put together quite the staff in Philly.

Cassell has been a valuable voice on the sideline for the Sixers, and has always stood out with young players over the course of his coaching career for his developmental work. The Sixers’ young guys — especially their guards who’ve worked closely with him — have only had high praise for Cassell and what he brings to the table.

Due to his successful playing career, 13 years of assistant coaching experience, and excellent reputation around the league for his work in both areas, Cassell has been a popular candidate in head coach talks plenty of times before. This is certainly nothing new, and Cassell could easily be happy staying with Rivers (they have a long history coaching together dating back to their time with the Clippers) and this talented Sixers squad.

Nevertheless, Cassell would absolutely be missed in Philly if he does ever decide to depart for the opportunity to be a head coach — whether that’s this offseason to join Utah, or elsewhere in the future.