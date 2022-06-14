Podcast: Can Sixers move Tobias Harris during offseason?

On today’s episode of the Out of Site Podcast, Dave Early joins host Adio Royster to get each other up to speed on some of the happenings surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers in the past week. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies made a trade on Monday that might be a nail in the coffin for an idea to unload star of Netflix’s ‘Hustle” Tobias Harris for nothing.

Dave and Adio give their opinions on some very early NBA Draft prognostication as well with some of the prospects that have been featured on the site by David, Tom West, and Harrison Grimm.

In the second half of the pod, Adio and Dave talk about some decision-making surrounding ownership and Glenn Rivers and whether or not it should be REALLY considered to fire Rivers in favor of another coach despite the financial responsibilities to him.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean