Report: Sixers to work out Grant Riller this week

The Philadelphia 76ers and their offseason plans have been relativity quiet since their season ended. We got a small, but notable rumor, surfacing in the form of a former player – Grant Riller. JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.com reported that the Sixers will be working out the free agent point guard later this week:

In addition to the Jazz, free agent point guard Grant Riller will also work out for the Sixers later this week, league source tells @HoopsRumors. Riller signed a two-way contract with Philadelphia last summer. https://t.co/3W7SsMP7tr — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) June 13, 2022

Grant Riller’s last tenure ended prematurely due to injury. He only played a few preseason minutes for the Sixers, spending the majority of his time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. His time in the G League was still very limited, however, as he only played a total of 45 minutes there before having season ending shoulder surgery.

Now, it appears that Riller is healthy once again and looking for a spot in the NBA. This rumor shouldn’t come as much of a surprise – Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype alluded to a possible return months ago when they initially waived him.

Grant Riller is having shoulder surgery, agent Scott Nichols told @HoopsHype. Riller is expected to miss 4-6 months. That timeframe and rising Covid cases across the NBA contributed to the 76ers waiving him from his two-way contract. Riller could return to Philly when healthy. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 19, 2021

It’s no secret that the Sixers will be loaded at the guard spot with Tyrese Maxey and (hopefully) James Harden, but adding an additional ball-handler off the bench isn’t the worst idea ever. Riller played very limited time, but he looked surprisingly polished in the small glimpses we’ve seen from him.

Health willing, he could become a contributor behind Maxey and Harden. Keep an eye on this storyline as we inch closer towards free agency and Summer League – it’s possible we could see a return from Riller in the form of a two-way or even full-time contract.