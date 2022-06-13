2022 NBA Draft: Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek on Jalen Williams, fit with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are about to enter the busiest part of the offseason. With the 2022 NBA Draft scheduled for June 23, the Sixers could potentially add a piece with the No. 23 selection.

There are rumors that Daryl Morey and Co. could move the pick to add another veteran. Still, if the Sixers keep the selection, one prospect who could help fill the team’s needs is Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams.

In the latest episode of Sixers Daily, Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek joins Jas Kang to discuss Williams’ potential as an NBA player. Jas also asked Sendek about how Williams would fit in Philly.

“Oh, absolutely. In fact, in a lot of ways, having coached James Harden in college they have very similar approaches to the game you know, and I think Jalen would be a terrific fit with Philadelphia and I know Coach Doc and his staff would do a great job with him as a young player helping him to learn the NBA game and to develop him.”

Sendek also opens up with Jas about:

Williams’ strengths and potential as an NBA player.

What Williams needs to improve on to make an impact at the NBA level.

The notion that Williams played against inferior competition in the WCC.

Coaching James Harden in college and how his game has evolved since being drafted.

