2022 NBA Finals Game 5 - Open Thread

Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals was exciting. With 11 lead changes and some fun back-and-forth sequences before the Warriors finally pulled ahead in the last few minutes, it was a competitive contest throughout. The Warriors secured a 107-97 win, tying the series at 2-2. With a 28-19 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter, they were able to pull away.

Now, it’s time for the Finals to head back to Golden State for Game 5.

Steph Curry was incredible as he led his team to victory. He erupted for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting, including a 7-of-14 mark from three to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists. The Celtics’ defense played well, but Curry overcame anything Boston threw at him. From his pull-up threes off running more high pick-and-rolls, to his crafty finishes at the rim, Curry got the shots he wanted.

For the Finals overall, Curry’s now averaging 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals with an absurd 66.4 true shooting percentage. If he keeps this up, he’s on his way to his first Finals MVP award with some of the most efficient, high-volume scoring we’ve seen.

Jayson Tatum having a better scoring night alone would help the Celtics get back on track in Game 5. He’s shooting 45.2 percent from three on an impressive 7.8 attempts per game in the Finals so far, but despite some quality moments driving inside the arc, he’s only shot 14-of-51 on two-pointers. Meanwhile, if Curry cools off at all and more pressure falls on his teammates to cover for any less-than-outrageous scoring, and/or the Celtics’ defense finds more success using extra blitzes or switches against him, that could help turn the tide back in Boston’s favor, too.

As stars go back and forth and both these teams continue to fine tune their schemes, Game 5 and the end of this series should be a lot of fun to watch.

