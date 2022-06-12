Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (126) Mitchell is unnerved, ‘Hustle’ is released, The Finals are tied up | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Dan and Emily discuss the latest rumors from around the NBA. Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell is reportedly ‘unnerved’ with the situation in Salt Lake City after Quin Snyder stepped down. Should the Sixers consider a trade that includes Tyrese Maxey for him? Elsewhere, apparently this time Bradley Beal really wants to play for a winner, and the Denver Nuggets are making two of their bench guards available.

Then, they break down the Adam Sandler/Sixers movie Hustle, which just premiered on Netflix, and features cameos from Tobias Harris, Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Seth Curry, Dr. J, and many other notable NBA figures.

Finally, they discuss the latest happenings in the 2-2 NBA Finals and how Draymond Green is going to deliver us podcasts whether we like it or not.

