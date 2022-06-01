Podcast: What are Sixers’ options with No. 23 pick, plus who should be the backup center next season?

Now that we know the Brooklyn Nets have deferred the first-round pick the Philadelphia 76ers owe them to 2023, the focus shifts to the Sixers’ options with the No. 23 selection.

In the latest episode of Sixers Daily, Dave Early joins Jas Kang to discuss what Daryl More and Co. can do with the 23rd in order to help build the roster into one capable of winning a championship in 2023. The pair also talk about:

If the Sixers should keep or use the No. 23 pick.

Is drafting a stashing the selection a viable option?

What are the Sixers’ options given their current salary cap situation?

What is Joel Embiid’s mindset after another disappointing playoff exit?

Should Paul Reed and Charles Bassey be the backup center to start next season?

Who are some cheap, veteran options the Sixers can add at the 5?

In Part 2 of Sixers Daily, Jas is joined by Adam Taylor of Celtics Blog and Brady Klopfer — who covers the Warriors for SB Nation — to preview the 2022 NBA Finals.