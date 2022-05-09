Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (121) Game 4 reaction, Sixers even series 2-2, Harden goes off | Out Now

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily and Dan discuss the big Game 4 victory by the Sixers to knot up series at 2-2. Listen for analysis of James Harden’s huge night, Joel Embiid continuing to battle through injury to dominate on both ends, and key contributions from Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and the rest of the guys. Where do they see the series going from here? Listen to find up, as now it turns into a best of three.

