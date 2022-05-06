Podcast: Embiid’s return sparks Sixers to Game 3 win over Heat

It’s the Return of the Phantom of the Process! A masked Joel Embiid made his first appearance in this series, providing the Sixers with an emotional and on-court boost on their way to a 99-79 Game 3 win over the Miami Heat.

Sean Kennedy and Dave Early recap the massive win and discuss:

Embiid toughing things out with a broken face and torn thumb and the impact he made on the defensive end

Tyrese Maxey’s huge second half that helped carry the team across the finish line

Danny Green experiencing all the positive regression at once with his hot shooting night

What to expect moving forward as we now have a competitive series again at 2-1

The Sixers will try and even things up with a huge Game 4 set for Sunday.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean