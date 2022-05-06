 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Embiid’s return sparks Sixers to Game 3 win over Heat

Joel showed his toughness and helped Philly cut the series deficit to 2-1.

It’s the Return of the Phantom of the Process! A masked Joel Embiid made his first appearance in this series, providing the Sixers with an emotional and on-court boost on their way to a 99-79 Game 3 win over the Miami Heat.

Sean Kennedy and Dave Early recap the massive win and discuss:

  • Embiid toughing things out with a broken face and torn thumb and the impact he made on the defensive end
  • Tyrese Maxey’s huge second half that helped carry the team across the finish line
  • Danny Green experiencing all the positive regression at once with his hot shooting night
  • What to expect moving forward as we now have a competitive series again at 2-1

The Sixers will try and even things up with a huge Game 4 set for Sunday.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean

