Podcast: Embiid’s return sparks Sixers to Game 3 win over Heat

It’s the Return of the Phantom of the Process! A masked Joel Embiid made his first appearance in this series, providing the Sixers with an emotional and on-court boost on their way to a 99-79 Game 3 win over the Miami Heat.
Sean Kennedy and Dave Early recap the massive win and discuss:
- Embiid toughing things out with a broken face and torn thumb and the impact he made on the defensive end
- Tyrese Maxey’s huge second half that helped carry the team across the finish line
- Danny Green experiencing all the positive regression at once with his hot shooting night
- What to expect moving forward as we now have a competitive series again at 2-1
The Sixers will try and even things up with a huge Game 4 set for Sunday.
