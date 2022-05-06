Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Heat Game 3: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA May 6, 2022, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Heat Game 3: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat When: 7:00 pm ET, May 6, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: ESPN Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Podcast: Embiid’s return sparks Sixers to Game 3 win over Heat Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid displays warrior spirit, while Maxey & Green go wildfire mode Sixers-Heat Game 3 recap: masked Joel Embiid returns, helping will Philly to victory Sixers-Heat Game 3: 2nd Half Thread Joel Embiid will return in Game 3 against Heat Shams: ‘There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3’ Loading comments...
Loading comments...