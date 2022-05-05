Sixers list Joel Embiid as out for Game 3, but a Friday return is still possible

According to multiple reports, Joel Embiid will be listed as OUT for Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. However, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that initial designation does not necessarily preclude Embiid from playing Friday.

“There’s still progress that could be made to change his availability vs. Heat on Friday,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Meanwhile, Neubeck wrote that Embiid’s status ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. could be subject to change.

“He is still in the process of being cleared — don’t think it means he’s definitively out for Game 3,” Neubeck tweeted, “but (this is) where things stand in return to play steps right now.”

Neubeck followed up by saying it’s not possible for the Sixers to label him as anything other than “out” before he clears concussion protocol, hence that listing.

As of now, Embiid cannot suit up Friday. But this situation appears fluid and there’s a chance he’s ready to go by game time.