Podcast: Sixers’ three-point shooting costs them in Game 2 loss to Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers’ outside shooting remains a significant issue. The Sixers went eight-for-30 (14-of-64 for the series) in their 119-103 Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat.

Although the Sixers hung around throughout the game, it felt like they were down by 20 for most of the affair. Philly couldn’t get enough going offensively and failed to truly challenge Miami in the second half.

In the latest episode of Sixers Daily, Paul Hudrick joins Jas Kang to recap the loss and what it means for the Sixers going into a crucial Game 3 on Friday. The pair also discuss:

The lack of offensive imagination for Philly against Miami’s zone.

Georges Niang and Danny Green combined to shoot three-for-24 from the 3-point line through two games against the Heat.

Questioning why Doc Rivers didn’t throw the kitchen sink at Miami to try and steal a crucial Game 2.

How easy the Heat were able to get penetration against the Sixers.

If Joel Embiid will be back in Game 3 and if Philly can still win this series with him back in the lineup.

