Joel Embiid has successful surgery on right thumb, left index finger

Joel Embiid underwent successful surgery Monday to repair his sprained right thumb, and also had a procedure performed to repair an injury to his left index finger, according to the Sixers.

The good news is that neither procedure is expected to impact the All-Star center’s availability for training camp, per the team.

Embiid was dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb that he suffered in Game 3 of the first round against Toronto. He went on to hit a game-winning three in overtime to cap off a monstrous second half in that contest.

Embiid also suffered a fractured orbital bone in that series vs. the Raptors after getting elbowed in the face by Pascal Siakam. All the injuries seemed to take their toll as the MVP runner-up never quite looked right after returning for Game 3 against the Heat.

Embiid knew surgery was coming for his hand, but did not anticipate needing surgery to repair the broken orbital bone.

“As far as the next step,” Embiid said after the Game 6 loss to Miami, “obviously I’ve got to talk to these guys, but the last time I checked I definitely needed the surgery for the thumb injury. As far as my face, the last indication was that it wasn’t needed. So I just got to have conversations with them and figure out what’s actually needed and what’s not.”

While we don’t have a definitive timeline, Embiid likely being available for camp is an excellent sign. The Sixers will need that time to continue to develop that chemistry with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and whichever players the Sixers bring in this offseason.